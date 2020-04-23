How NFL teams are communicating with prospects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The time between the NFL Combine, pro days and the NFL Draft is crucial for teams to learn more about prospects.

It’s also a time where NFL teams can fly prospects to their facilities for individual workouts.

Sports Zone 12 caught up with former MRA standout and LSU left tackle Saahdiq Charles on how teams are reaching out to him during this time. Charles was part of an offensive line that was named the Joe Moore Award winner for the top unit in the nation.



He said his last visit was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Following that I was supposed to Chicago for a visit, but all of that got canceled. So that’s when I started seeing everything start to fall down basically with the visits, going to see teams. So now the next step in the process is teams are just doing Skype calls, Skype interviews. They have different types of apps where I’m being interviewed by up to 10, 15 people from the general manager to the head coach to the offensive coordinator, the offensive line coach.”