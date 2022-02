MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — Drama at Madison Ridgeland Academy Monday as the Division 1 and 2 soccer championships came down to the wire.

Copiah Academy prevailed over Starkville Academy, 5-4 in PK’s, to win the Division 2 championship.

Jackson Academy held off a furious second half rally by Hartfield to claim the Division 1 crown, 4-2.