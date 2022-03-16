NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJTV) — Five years after leading Jackson Academy to back-to-back state championships, Conley Chinn is gearing up for her last dance with Belmont. The senior is looking to lead her Bruins to an upset over five-seed Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Saturday in Knoxville. Chinn tells Sports Zone 12 she plans on attending medical school next year, which means this is likely the final chapter of her storied basketball career. In the video above hear from Chinn as she reflects on her journey from Jackson to college basketball’s biggest stage.