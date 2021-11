BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) - Brandon police arrested a man in connection to several auto burglaries in the area on Wednesday, November 17.

Police said George Edward Jones Jr., 22, was arrested after he was found in possession of items stolen from burglarized cars. They said a witnesses was able to provide a description of Jones after multiple cars on Overby Street were broken into. All of the cars broken into had been left unlocked overnight, according to police.