Jackson State’s Otis Riddley completes scouting fellowship with Minnesota Vikings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State director of player personnel and recruiting Otis Riddley just got back from the trip of a lifetime. The Jackson native completed the Nunn Wooten Scouting Fellowship with the Minnesota Vikings. He was one of only 32 coaches across the country (each one paired up with an NFL team) to join the exclusive club. In the video above Riddley discusses how his boss (Deion Sanders) helped him land the opportunity, and what the experience means for his career and the JSU football program.