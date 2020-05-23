Jarrian Jones leaves MSU, commits to Ole Miss

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 03: Team Ballaholics Jarrian Jones (82) during the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game between Team Ballaholics and Team Flash on January 03, 2019 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Northwest Rankin standout Jarrian Jones announced he’s leaving Mississippi State after one season with the Bulldogs and committing to Ole Miss.

The defensive back recorded 12 total tackles at State.

Jones, a four-star prospect out of Northwest Rankin was listed as the No. 13 recruit from the state of Mississippi and the No. 20 safety in the country by both ESPN and 247 Sports.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin added Terrell Buckley to the Rebels coaching staff this off season. Buckley was the CB coach at Mississippi State, where he coached Jones last season.