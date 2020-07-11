Jeffery Simmons holds his first football camp in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Mississippi State standout Jeffery Simmons gave back to nearly 350 kids Friday.

The now Tennessee Titan held his first free football camp in Starkville. It was originally was supposed to be held in Noxubee County, however was moved due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“That’s my thing,” said Simmons. “I want to give back so the kids can see that they have some type of I wouldn’t say hero, but someone to look up to in the community. A lot of people say he’s a hero in our community. That gives me chills to see that and hear that. When I’m able to give back, doing a free camp like this is big for the community.”