Jim Hill standout Fred Brown donates new football uniforms to the Tigers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Fred Brown gave back to his alma mater Jim Hill Thursday afternoon.

The former Mississippi State standout donated new uniforms to the Tigers. Brown said it was kind gesture he wanted to accomplish for years.

“It’s something that’s so awesome that I could do,” Brown said. “It’s so near and dear to my heart with so much love and compassion. And just giving back to my community, I’ve been wanting to do it for a while. I teamed up with my youth foundation and we got it done this year.”