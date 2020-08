JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson announced Monday that John Hendrick’s contract will not be renewed.

“In consultation with President Hudson and after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of our football program, I have decided that a change in leadership is in the best interest of our program and university,” Robinson said. “I want to thank Coach Hendrick for the hard work he has done with our football program. I wish John much success in the future.”