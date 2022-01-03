John Rhys Plumlee enters transfer portal

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) Ole Miss football and baseball player John Rhys Plumlee has entered the transfer portal. The Oak Grove legend broke the news on social media Monday.

“My heart is full and although change is hard I know change allows each of us to grow and gives us a great opportunity to trust him,” Plumlee said in a statement. “God is now calling me to serve him in a different area. I am unsure where I will be yet, but I am entering the transfer portal. My prayer is that he will continue to guide and bless my path…my prayer is also for the continued success of Ole Miss and God’s richest blessings over Oxford.”

Plumlee burst onto the scene as a true freshman and emerged as a fan favorite when he took over the starting quarterback position during the 2019 season. Plumlee broke program freshman records for rushing yards (1,023 yards) and total touchdowns (4 passing, 12 rushing). Plumlee made the switch to wide receiver during the 2021 season and had 19 receptions for 201 yards.