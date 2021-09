JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV)For the second day the trash talk continues. This time councilman Aaron banks held his own town meeting to tell his side of the story. While the future of waste removal in the city of Jackson remains unknown.

Repeated failed negotiations among city leaders and waste management is leaving the capital city on the brink of a crisis. As time winds down with just over 48 hours remaining in the city’s current waste removal contract the tension is rising.