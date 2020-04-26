Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Local athletes headed to the NFL through free agency

Sports Zone
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 12: Running back Scottie Phillips #22 of the Mississippi Rebels rushes against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Here’s a list of local athletes that have signed NFL free agency deals:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories