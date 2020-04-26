Local athletes headed to the NFL through free agency

WJTV
COLUMBIA, MO – OCTOBER 12: Running back Scottie Phillips #22 of the Mississippi Rebels rushes against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium on October 12, 2019 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Here’s a list of local athletes that have signed NFL free agency deals:
.@AG_Pitbull is joining the champs. 💪#NFLRebels 🔵🔴 https://t.co/5nR8k1qMWR pic.twitter.com/7bT8robhBL— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 26, 2020
A plan of gods is one that can’t be disrupted 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 blessed to be apart of the Steelers organization !! pic.twitter.com/UobsB94XOO— Josiah Coatney (@Brad_SonOfBrady) April 26, 2020
This Eagle landed in the Midwest!!! Colts just got a Thoroughbred!! #11Brothers #nastybunch #Colts pic.twitter.com/WFgxhswuT1— Jay Hopson 🦅🔝 (@CoachHopson) April 26, 2020
This Eagle circled the Great Lakes & landed in the Dawg Pound!!! Home to another Southern Miss Great Hanford Dixon. #11brothers #nastybunch #dawgpound pic.twitter.com/GrCVaRMpfk— Jay Hopson 🦅🔝 (@CoachHopson) April 26, 2020
.@_Twitch15 ➡️ @Panthers #NFLRebels 🔵🔴 https://t.co/bU6rLifNW0 pic.twitter.com/pO5GuY3eGJ— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 26, 2020
.@scottphill22 is headed to H-Town‼️#NFLRebels https://t.co/iorGv8SgfY pic.twitter.com/XmpU5gJksk— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 26, 2020
Congrats @BenitoJones4‼️#NFLRebels https://t.co/qTx5EtKxQu pic.twitter.com/dufNxJUWWS— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) April 25, 2020
The Super Bowl Champs must like their Dawgs!Congrats @73_darryl. Thank you for everything.#HailState🐶 | #FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/iLQ3vmSY7s— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) April 26, 2020
