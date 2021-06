PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced on Friday that field manager, Wyatt Toregas, has resigned effective immediately.

At this time, the team has not made an announcement about his replacement. The current staff will handle managerial responsibilities for the time being.

The M-Braves will continue their road trip in Biloxi at 6:35 p.m. Friday, June 11.