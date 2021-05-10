M-Braves win rain-shortened contest on Sunday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves hit two more home runs on Sunday to win a rain-shortened contest over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, 6-2, in seven innings. The M-Braves finished the opening series, 2-4, winning the final two games thanks to four home runs and an 11-3 margin.

CJ Alexander started the scoring for the M-Braves in the bottom of the first inning with a three-run home run off the batter’s eye in centerfield. The 415-foot blast was the third baseman’s first on the season.

Jurrar Encarnacion belted a solo homer on the first pitch from Matt Withrow in the top of the second inning and immediately trimmed the lead to 3-1.

In his second start of the season, Jacob Pearson added to Mississippi’s lead with a two-out-two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The long ball to right was the West Monroe native’s first as a member of the Atlanta Braves organization after being a Rule 5 selection last December.

Kurt Hoekstra (W, 1-0) took over after Withrow and worked 2.0 scoreless innings in his second outing to earn the win. Pensacola did push across one more run in the top of the seventh inning, making the final 6-2.

The M-Braves matched a season-high with nine hits on Sunday, led by Wendell Rijo’s 3-for-3 day at the plate, with two doubles. Drew Lugbauer registered his first multi-hit game of the year and was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Justin Dean reached base safely all four times, being hit by a pitch twice, walking, and singling in the first inning.

The M-Braves will enjoy a day off on Monday before beginning their first road trip of 2021 on Tuesday in Biloxi. The six-game series stretches from May 11-16 at MGM Park. The first pitch from MGM Park is set for 6:35 p.m. CT.