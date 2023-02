JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State baseball and softball held their media days on Tuesday.

Both teams made strides last year but were unable to win the SWAC Tournament.

For baseball, they kick off their season in Houston, TX (Minute Maid Park) on February 17th

(7 p.m.) against Southern.

Softball’s first game is February 10th (11 a.m.) in Vicksburg vs. Alcorn.

Hear from both teams in the video above.