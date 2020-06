New York, NY (WJTV) — The New York Mets select Brandon and Mississippi State standout J.T. Ginn with their 2nd-round pick (No. 52 overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft.G

Ginn became the second Mississippi State freshman and 17th Diamond Dawg (24 occasions) to reach the 100-strikeout mark in a single season. The RHP was No. 44 on the Top 200 Draft Prospects list.

He’ll be reunited with Jackson Prep/MSU standout Jake Mangum.