The NHL announced their Return to Play Plan which ended the regular season and will go straight into a 24-team playoff format with two host cities. For some local perspective, Jackson native and the first and only Mississippi-born professional hockey player Marvin Powell gives us his take on which of the 10 qualifying hub cities he would most like to see host the playoffs.

“I’m picking Boston mostly just because they’re an original six team and the rich history behind the team,” said Powell. “Their fan base is absolutely insane and it’s just one of those cities where like as a kid for me when I went to Boston and played it gives you that hometown feel of it because it’s not just going to be a massive setting anymore. It's a round robbin tournament, so for those guys I'm pretty sure it’s just like being a kid again. You have to get dressed on the bus before you get to the arena and you have to do certain things again that brings back certain memories.”