INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 28: Cameron Dantzler #DB06 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs speaks to the media on day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

MINNESOTA — Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler goes to the Minnesota Vikings with the 89th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

From NFL.com:

The tall, lanky CB dropped down the charts after a disappointing showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, but he is a solid player with intriguing potential as a shutdown corner. Dantzler challenges WRs with his length and tenacity in press coverage, and he flashes outstanding instincts and ball skills.