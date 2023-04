PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Braves are just days away from opening another season up in Pearl.

On Wednesday, the Braves held their first media session to introduce the team to the fans.

Hear from the new manager as well as players in the video above.

The M-Braves first game will be on Friday at 6:35 p.m. against the Biloxi Shuckers.

WJTV will be live at Trustmark Park all day before and after the game.