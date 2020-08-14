Mississippi College AD reacts to canceled fall season

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Gulf South Conference is postponing all high risk contact sports until after January 1, affecting Mississippi College.

Football, soccer, volleyball, and basketball are subjected to significant testing requirements for all student-athletes and “inner bubble” personnel. Low risk sports like cross country and golf competition will be allowed this fall.

Choctaws Athletic Director Mike Jones said the whole thing has been frustrating.

“It hurts me for not only our players but for our coaches because it’s a tough situation to be in,” Jones said. “You don’t know what the best thing to do for your team is and you want to do what’s best for the players, that’s the most important thing for us is those kids. We want them to have the opportunity to play but we also want them to have the chance to graduate and go on with their lives and we’ll let them make that decision.”