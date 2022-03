JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Some of the best to ever do it in Mississippi are giving back to the next wave of upcoming basketball stars. Alcorn State Hall of Famer Brian Adams, NBA star Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf and several other Mississippi legends were on the campus of Jackson State this week, hosting a three-day camp for the best players in the state. In the video above hear from Adams, Abdul-Rauf and top 10 national recruit Madison Booker (Germantown) on the final day of camp.