STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — A new era of Mississippi State women’s basketball begins with Sam Purcell being introduced as the ninth head coach in program history.

“During our search, Sam Purcell routinely emerged as one of the nation’s elite recruiters and more importantly, a terrific fit to lead our program,” athletic director John Cohen said. “Sam has been an integral part of some of the most successful teams in women’s basketball. He is creative, meticulous, and has shown a proven ability to recruit the nation’s top talent and develop student-athletes. Sam is synonymous with the Mississippi State culture and understands the deep meaning of family. We are confident that Sam will elevate every facet of our program. We are pleased to welcome him, his wife Meghan, and his three daughters Reese, Rylee and Reagan to the Mississippi State family.”

Purcell is currently finishing up his duties as associate coach at Louisville, where the Cardinals are a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

“I’m honored and humbled to be the head women’s basketball coach at Mississippi State University, and I am appreciative to John Cohen and the entire university administration for this opportunity,” Purcell said. “The Purcell family is thrilled to be coming to Starkville, and we can’t wait to meet the team and the entire Bulldog Family. Mississippi State women’s basketball is synonymous with winning, and I fully intend to continue that winning culture. Hail State!”

The Dalton, Georgia native helped lead Louisville to a 147-19 record over the past five seasons.