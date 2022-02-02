STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi State baseball players and head coach Chris Lemonis previewed the upcoming season during Media Day at Dudy Noble Field. The Bulldogs return 7 of 9 starters from last year’s national championship team, but they’re replacing the majority of the starting rotation with Will Bednar, Christian MacLeod and Houston Harding all moving on. Sports Zone’s Noah Newman checks in from Starkville in the video above with a look at why the team is still playing with a chip on its shoulder even after winning it all.