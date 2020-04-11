Mississippi State names Nikki McCray-Penson to lead women’s basketball team

BOWLING GREEN, KY – FEBRUARY 08: Old Dominion Lady Monarchs head coach Nikki McCray cheers on her team during the third period of the Old Dominion Lady Monarchs game versus the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers on February 8, 2018, at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY. (Photo by Steve Roberts/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Nikki McCray-Penson has been named Mississippi State’s eight head women’s basketball coach.

“Nikki brings energy, creativity, and a winning mentality to Mississippi State that will inspire our student-athletes and community,” Cohen said. “She has earned a national reputation as an outstanding teacher of the game, dynamic recruiter and a developer of young women on and off the court. Nikki has achieved success at every step of her career, both as a coach and player. She is a proven winner who will lead one of the best women’s basketball programs in the nation. We are excited to welcome Nikki and her family to Starkville and are thrilled that she will lead us into the next chapter of Mississippi State women’s basketball.”

“It’s been a dream of mine to be a head coach in the SEC, and I’m so grateful and blessed for this incredible honor and opportunity to lead Mississippi State women’s basketball,” McCray-Penson said. “This is a national brand with incredible people, a storied tradition and an outstanding community that is second to none. I am confident that my experiences as a coach and player have prepared me for this, and I will pour everything I have into our student-athletes and program. My family and I are so happy to be a part of the Bulldog Family and we can’t wait to get started.”

A 2020 WBCA National Coach of the Year finalist, McCray-Penson has won championships at all levels of her basketball career. As a coach, she has been a part of one national championship, four conference championships and four conference tournament championships. As a player, she was a two-time Olympic gold medalist and 1998 World Cup gold medalist while competing for Team USA. She led her Columbus Quest team to the 1997 ABL Championship. During college, she helped Tennessee win three SEC regular-season championships and two SEC Tournament titles.

McCray-Penson’s prolific and decorated playing career earned her a place in the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. The three-time WNBA All-Star spent nine years in the league. She scored 2,550 career points while averaging 14.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Prior to the WNBA, she played two seasons in the ABL, where she earned MVP honors during her championship season. In 2000, McCray was named to the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, which advises the President and Secretary of Health and Human Services on improving American’s participation in sports and physical activity.

During her collegiate career at Tennessee, McCray-Penson spearheaded legendary coach Pat Summitt’s teams to four NCAA Tournament appearances. The two-time All-American garnered SEC Player of the Year honors as a junior and senior, joining Chamique Holdsclaw and Meighan Simmons as the only two Lady Vols to ever win the yearly award twice. She helped lead Tennessee to the Final Four in 1995 and earned NCAA All-Final Four Team honors. McCray-Penson was named Best Defensive Player for Tennessee each of her four years between 1992 and 1995 and helped the Lady Vols to a 122-11 record during her career.

Before coming to Starkville, the 2020 C-USA Coach of the Year most recently finished her third season at Old Dominion, where she led the Monarchs to a 24-6 record, a second-place finish in the conference standings and an RPI ranking of 33 to end the year. It was the second season in a row that ODU had won at least 20 games, an accomplishment that hadn’t been achieved since 2006-08. Her squad’s success was recognized by coaches from around the country, as Old Dominion received votes for the top 25 rankings, something that hadn’t happened since 2008. Her defense ranked first in the country in three-point field goals allowed and 15th in scoring defense.

McCray-Penson coached the Monarchs to one of the biggest turnarounds in the nation by posting a 21-11 record during her second campaign, despite having the seventh-youngest roster in the country entering the year, after winning eight games in her first year. The 13-win improvement ranked sixth in the NCAA in 2018-19 and earned Old Dominion a postseason bid to the WNIT.

Overall at ODU, McCray-Penson compiled a 53-40 record and coached four players to all-conference honors, two individuals to all-defensive team recognition and two selections for the all-freshman team.

Prior to becoming a head coach, McCray-Penson served on staff as an assistant coach at South Carolina, where she helped the Gamecocks claim their first-ever National Championship in 2017. South Carolina earned six-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances during her tenure, reaching five Sweet 16s, two Elite Eights and two Final Fours. During her last four seasons in Columbia, she helped lead the Gamecocks to four-straight SEC regular-season championships and three SEC Tournament titles.

Part of South Carolina’s success on the hardwood was a result of McCray-Penson’s ability to identify talent as the assistant recruiting coordinator. Regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country, she helped land the No. 2 class and the top player in the nation in 2014.

In her first coaching job, McCray-Penson played a big role in guiding Western Kentucky to back-to-back postseason appearances and a 2008 Sun Belt Tournament championship as an assistant coach. She was also the program’s head recruiting coordinator and signed one of WKU’s top all-time classes in 2007-08.

McCray-Penson graduated from Tennessee in 1995 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She is married to Thomas Penson, and they have a son, Thomas Nikson Penson.