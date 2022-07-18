JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Below is a list of Mississippi players drafted in the 2022 MLB Draft:

(MSU) Pitcher Landon Sims- 34th pick to the Arizona Diamondbacks

(MSU) Catcher Logan Tanner- 55th pick to the Cincinnati Reds

(USM) Pitcher Dalton Rogers (Northwest Rankin alum)- 99th pick to the Boston Red Soxs

(Ole Miss) Pitcher Derek Diamond- 170th pick to the Pittsburg Pirates

(Ole Miss) Catcher Hayden Dunhurst- 175th pick to the Kansas City Royals

(USM) Pitcher Tyler Stuart- 179th pick to the New York Mets

(Ole Miss) Pitcher Dylan DeLucia- 181st pick to the Cleveland Guardians

(MSU) Pitcher Preston Johnson (Copiah Academy alum)- 197th pick to the Baltimore Orioles

(Ole Miss) Pitcher Brandon Johnson- 265th pick to the Kansas City Royals

(MSU) Outfielder Brad Cumbest- 266th pick to the Colorado Rockies

(Ole Miss) 1st Baseman Tim Elko- 311th pick to the Chicago White Soxs