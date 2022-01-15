MSBCA holds inaugural coaches convention

VIDEO ABOVE: MRA head coach Allen Pavatte and Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis explain the significance of the MSBCA convention.

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Baseball Coaches Association held its first convention at Madison Ridgeland Academy on Saturday. Over 70 coaches from all over the state were in attendance including Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis and the legendary Ron Polk. MRA head coach Allen Pavatte says it’s just the beginning and his ultimate goal is for every coach in the state to be a part of the organization. To register click here.