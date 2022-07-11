PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Atlanta Braves announced the No. 35 pick in the 2022 First-Year Player Draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for current Mississippi Braves infielder CJ Alexander, and Andrew Hoffmann plus former M-Brave OF Drew Waters.

Waters, 23, headlines the trade as the No. 1 overall prospect for the Atlanta Braves according to MLB Pipeline. He won Southern League Player of the Year in 2019, batting .319 in 108 games for the M-Braves. Waters was the No. 41 overall pick in the second round of the 2017 draft.

Alexander, 25, has spent the 2022 season with the M-Braves. His 15 homers are tied for fourth in the Southern League. The Cape Coral, FL native, has appeared in 179 games for the M-Braves since 2019, ranking fourth in team history with 27 home runs. Atlanta drafted Alexander in the 20th round of the 2018 draft.

Hoffmann, 22, right-hander was promoted to Mississippi on July 1. Atlanta selected Hoffman in the 12th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft from the University of Illinois.

Kansas City added Waters to their 40-man roster and assigned him to Triple-A Omaha. Alexander and Hoffmann were assigned to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The M-Braves currently has 25 players, three under the maximum of 28.