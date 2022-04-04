PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Mississippi Braves’ won the 2021 Double-A South championship, the opening day roster brings back 20 players from the championship team, including 10 of MLB Pipeline’s Top 30 prospects.

Atlanta Braves’ No. 1 MLB Pipeline prospect Michael Harris II headlines the roster. Harris II ranks No. 65 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100, the only Atlanta player on the Top 100 list.

The other Top 30 prospects include RHP Freddy Tarnok (No. 9), LHP Jared Shuster (No. 10), OF Jesse Franklin V (No. 11), RHP Darius Vines (No. 14), RHP Indigo Diaz (No. 15), RHP William Woods (No. 21), RHP Alan Rangel (No. 22), INF Luke Waddell (No. 27) and OF Trey Harris (No. 30).

Returning M-Braves position players include C Hendrik Clementina, INF C.J. Alexander, INF Riley Delgado, OF Trey Harris, INF Drew Lugbauer, INF Jalen Miller, OF Jacob Pearson, OF Jefrey Ramos, and INF Luke Waddell.

Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Troy Bacon, LHP Hayden Deal, RHP Indigo Diaz, RHP Tyler Ferguson, LHP Jake Higginbotham, RHP Odalvi Javier, RHP Justin Maese, RHP A.J. Puckett, RHP Alan Rangel, LHP Jared Shuster, and RHP Freddy Tarnok.

The defending Double-A South champs will be managed by Bruce Crabbe, who comes to the organization for his first season after 17 seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization. The rest of the staff includes pitching coach Bo Henning, hitting coach Mike Bard and coach Angel Flores.

2022 Mississippi Braves Roster

Pitchers (15): Troy Bacon, Hayden Deal, Indigo Diaz, Tyler Ferguson, Jake Higginbotham, Coleman Huntley III, Odalvi Javier, Justin Maese, A.J. Puckett, Alan Rangel, Trey Riley, Jared Shuster, Freddy Tarnok, Darius Vines, William Woods

Troy Bacon, Hayden Deal, Indigo Diaz, Tyler Ferguson, Jake Higginbotham, Coleman Huntley III, Odalvi Javier, Justin Maese, A.J. Puckett, Alan Rangel, Trey Riley, Jared Shuster, Freddy Tarnok, Darius Vines, William Woods Catchers (2): Logan Brown, Hendrik Clementina

Logan Brown, Hendrik Clementina Infielders (6): C.J. Alexander, Jordan Cowan, Riley Delgado, Drew Lugbauer, Jalen Miller, Luke Waddell

C.J. Alexander, Jordan Cowan, Riley Delgado, Drew Lugbauer, Jalen Miller, Luke Waddell Outfielders (5): Jesse Franklin V, Michael Harris II, Trey Harris, Jacob Pearson, Jefrey Ramos

Opening day for the Mississippi Braves is Friday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m. CT against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park.