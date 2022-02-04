PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Braves Bookworms Reading Program is set to return in 2022.

The program is designed to encourage and enhance literacy among Central Mississippi youth through partnerships with local schools. The program is entirely free for students and educators. All students from Pre-K through 8th grade are invited to participate.

M-Braves Bookworms incentivize students to read outside the classroom by rewarding them for reaching specific goals set by their teachers. The program is designed to run for four weeks, beginning in March 2022. In addition, students completing their teacher’s reading requirement earn (2) complimentary tickets to any 2022 Mississippi Braves Home Game.

To register your school for the program, click here.