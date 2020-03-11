Countdown to Opening Day: Mississippi Braves season starts on April 9

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News teamed up with the Mississippi Braves for a countdown to opening day on April 9, 2020. The M-Braves have a big lineup for fans filled with fun events, giveaways and fireworks at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Popular promotions returning in 2020 include:

Easter Egg Hunt (April 12): Celebrate Easter with the Braves and come early for a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt featuring great prizes for the kids.

Celebrate Easter with the Braves and come early for a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt featuring great prizes for the kids. Jackson Generals Night (April 24): The Generals vs. Generals. Once again, the M-Braves will pay tribute to Jackson Mississippi’s baseball past and play as the Generals against the Jackson (TN) Generals. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Generals cap.

The Generals vs. Generals. Once again, the M-Braves will pay tribute to Jackson Mississippi’s baseball past and play as the Generals against the Jackson (TN) Generals. The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Generals cap. Veterans and Gold Star Families Tribute (May 23): in partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs, the Braves will recognize Veterans and Gold Star Families during a pre-game ceremony on the field.

in partnership with Mississippi Veterans Affairs, the Braves will recognize Veterans and Gold Star Families during a pre-game ceremony on the field. Star Wars Night (June 27): May the force be with you as characters from Star Wars will be on hand to help celebrate a night of fun at Trustmark Park. The night will end with an extraordinary Star Wars-themed fireworks show!

May the force be with you as characters from Star Wars will be on hand to help celebrate a night of fun at Trustmark Park. The night will end with an extraordinary Star Wars-themed fireworks show! Independence Day Fireworks (July 4): Celebrate the Fourth of July with a Supersized Independence Day Fireworks Show after the July 4 game at Trustmark Park, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a Supersized Independence Day Fireworks Show after the July 4 game at Trustmark Park, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi. Ladies Diamond Dig (July 9): Ladies will be given a plastic spoon and have the opportunity to dig up a diamond ring from Jackson Jewelers that has been buried somewhere in the infield.

Ladies will be given a plastic spoon and have the opportunity to dig up a diamond ring from Jackson Jewelers that has been buried somewhere in the infield. Clunker Car Night (August 13): Used cars will be given away to fans between innings on this very special Thirsty Thursday. By the seventh inning, you’ll think these cars look brand new!

Used cars will be given away to fans between innings on this very special Thirsty Thursday. By the seventh inning, you’ll think these cars look brand new! Gold Glove Charities Night (August 15): The M-Braves will once again wear special jerseys with a child’s name featured on the back, who is battling Pediatric Cancer. The jerseys will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting Pediatric Cancer research. Also Princess Night with appearances by Anna and Elsa and a pre-game Daddy/Daughter Parade!

Friday Giveaways (first 1,000 fans):

April 10 – M-Braves Sports Socks (Farm Bureau Insurance)

April 24 – Generals Replica Hat (NCADD)

May 8 – Freddie Freeman Replica Jersey (Morgan & Morgan)

May 22 – M-Braves Spongebob Squarepants T-Shirts (St. Dominic’s)

May 23 – M-Braves Patriotic Camo Hats (Mississippi Veterans Affairs)

June 5 – “Welcome to Summer” Beach Towels (Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Mississippi)

June 12 – Dansby Swanson Replica Jersey (MS Forestry Commission)

June 26 – Drew Waters MVP Statue (Wilson Auto Group)Full

July 17 – Cristian Pache Bobblehead (Trustmark Bank)

July 18 – M-Braves Floppy Cap (Budweiser)

July 19 – 2020 Team Photo

July 31 – Mississippi Sweat Jersey

August 14 – Kids Back-to-School Backpack (14 & Under)

August 28 – Mystery Giveaway

Saturday Fireworks: Fireworks will follow each of the M-Braves’ scheduled Saturday night home games throughout the season. A total of 13 fireworks nights are slated for 2020, including Opening Night Thursday, April 9 and Sunday, May 24, during Memorial Day Weekend.

Family Fest Sunday: Every Sunday home game will be filled with family-oriented activities everyone can enjoy, petting zoo and face painting station. Team mascots, along with members of the entertainment team, will be available for pre-game photos. Kids 14 & under can also run the bases following each Sunday game.

The M-Braves open the 2020 season Thursday, April 9 at Trustmark Park against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Group and season ticket packages are currently available for the 2020 season. M-Braves single-game tickets are now on sale and will range from $5-$25 in advance. Tickets will be available by phone, online or in person.