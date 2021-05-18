Face masks no longer required at Trustmark Park during M-Braves games

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – After an announcement by Major League Baseball (MLB) of the new guidelines for the 2021 season, the Mississippi Braves announced the seating in the buffer zone at Trustmark Park will be available during the homestand that begins Tuesday, May 18, against Chattanooga.

As part of the MLB’s health and safety protocols, the first row of seats around the field and two rows of seats around the dugout were marked as a buffer zone at ballparks around the country. Those seats will now be open at Trustmark Park.

In addition, Major League Baseball has lifted the requirement for face coverings at Minor League ballparks, deferring to local and state guidelines. As a result, face coverings will no longer be required for games at Trustmark Park.

Leaders the M-Braves said face masks are still recommended.

The M-Braves will continue the clear bag policy at the gates. Clear bags must be 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or smaller. Non-transparent bags can be no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5,” even if you are placing it inside your larger clear bag. Medical bags and diaper bags are permitted.