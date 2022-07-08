PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Atlanta Braves announced the following roster moves ahead of Friday’s game against Pensacola at Trustmark Park. The Braves have promoted Freddy Tarnok to Triple-A Gwinnett, and Andrew Hoffman was promoted to the M-Braves roster from High-A Rome.

Tarnok, 22, will be part of a Triple-A roster for the first time in his career. Atlanta selected his contract to the 40-man roster on November 11, 2021. Tarnok is the second M-Brave to be promoted to Gwinnett this season.

The 22-year-old Hoffman joins the M-Braves after going 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA in 15 starts for High-A Rome. Atlanta selected Hoffman in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft from the University of Illinois.

The M-Braves return to action on Friday with a 5-1 start for July against Pensacola at Trustmark Park at 6:35 p.m. CT.