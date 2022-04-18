PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Braves’ Michael Harris II will be presented with the Rawlings Gold Glove Award before the game against Chattanooga on Tuesday, April 19.

The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has been given to baseball’s most outstanding defensive players at each position since 1957.

The award recipients at the Minor League Baseball level were selected among qualifying players from the 11 full-season leagues.

Harris posted a .986 fielding percentage for High-A Rome while splitting time between all three outfield positions.

The Mississippi Braves will play against Chattanooga at 6:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.