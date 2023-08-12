JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the nearest MLB team roughly 400 miles away, the Mississippi Braves team is a local option for Mississippians to enjoy professional baseball.

As of August 12, 2023, the Braves are 49-56 on the season. The team has a history spanning nearly two decades in the Jackson metro. Playing since April, the team’s schedule stretches into September. Below are some home games you can attend starting as soon as Tuesday.

The Mississippi Braves, a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, will have home field advantage against the Biloxi Schuckers. The teams will battle it out starting at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday. A family of four can watch the game for $20 in the grassy berm seating or $100 in a second-floor clubroom. Considering just one of the chairman seats at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, is more than $1000, $100 for four tickets is not a bad deal.

The Trash Pandas, based in Madison, Alabama, will play the Braves on their home turf later this month. Tickets to watch the two Teams at Trustmark Park cost the same as the previous homestand. The first pitch is at the same time.

The last homestand of the season for the Braves begins the day after the previous one ends. The Kodak, Tennessee-based team will play the Braves in early September. After that, the Braves will play the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in Florida for their last series of the regular season.

Most home games at Trustmark Park feature firework shows, giveaways, and other family promotions to entice visitors to games. Visit the Mississippi Braves website for more information.