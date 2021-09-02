Infielder Luke Waddell joins Mississippi Braves

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced on Thursday that its 2021 fifth-round draft pick Luke Waddell, 23, has been promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome.

Waddell becomes the first of the Atlanta Braves 2021 draft class to reach the Double-A level. His promotion comes after having the best week in minor league baseball from August 24-29, batting .545 (12-for-22) with six home runs, 10 RBI, and eight runs scored in six games at Bowling Green.

The Loveland, OH native had multi-hit games in five out of six and capped his week by going 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored in Rome’s 10-5 win over the Hot Rods.

The Mississippi Braves will host their final homestand, September 7-12, against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park. The homestand will feature the last Thirsty Thursday of 2021, Drew Waters Statue Giveaway, Kid’s Backpack Giveaway, First Responders and Military Appreciation Night on September 11, and Post-Game Fireworks.

