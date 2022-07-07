PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game rosters, which included Mississippi Braves star left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster.

According to MLB.com, Shuster is the eighth-ranked prospect for the Atlanta Braves and 2020 first-round pick. He was one of 50 of baseball’s top young players selected for the event on Saturday, July 16, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Shuster is the first Mississippi Braves player to be selected to the Futures Game since Ian Anderson and Cristian Pache were selected in 2019. Former M-Braves catcher and member of the 2021 Double-A South Champion club, Shea Langeliers, was selected to the AL roster, representing Oakland. Shuster is the only representative for the Atlanta Braves on the roster.

The seven-inning American vs. National League game will take place at 6:00 p.m. CT. It will be broadcast live on Peacock and SiriusXM, with MLB Network producing the telecast and re-airing the game starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.