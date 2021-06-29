Kingham promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, Elder promoted to Mississippi from High-A Rome

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atlanta Braves made four roster moves on Tuesday morning, impacting the Mississippi Braves roster before Tuesday’s 6:35 p.m. series opener at Montgomery.

According to officials, RHP Nolan Kingham has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, from Mississippi, and RHP Bryce Elder has been promoted to the M-Braves from High-A Rome. In addition, RHP Sean McLaughlin has been reinstated from the Development List.

