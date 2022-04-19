PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves have announced the following roster moves before Tuesday’s series opener with the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park. INF Jordan Cowan has been placed on the 7-day Injured List, and the Braves have signed INF Tyler Krieger to a minor league contract and assigned to Mississippi.

Krieger, 28, was released by the Chicago White Sox on April 5 before being signed today by Atlanta. A native of Duluth, GA, and product of Northview High School, Krieger becomes the fifth M-Braves player from the metro Atlanta area. Over five pro seasons, Krieger is a lifetime .255 hitter, with 22 home runs, and 62 stolen bases. Krieger’s top season was in 2018 with Double-A Akron, ranking among the Eastern League leaders in hits (7th, 129) and at-bats (9th, 468).

Cowan, 27, went down with a lower-body injury in Friday night’s game in Biloxi. In six games, Cowan was batting .227 with a double and two RBI. Cowan, a native of Seattle, WA was originally drafted by the Mariners in 2013. The Braves signed Cowan as a minor league free agent on March 13 and was given a non-roster invite to spring training.