PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves and the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association will host Lou Gehrig Day to help raise awareness for ALS on Thursday, June 2.

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that can strike anyone at any time. People with ALS lose the ability to control their muscles, which affects their ability to walk, talk, eat, and eventually breathe. There are an estimated 20,000-30,000 people living with ALS. There is no significant treatment to extend life or cure ALS, but there are currently several potential treatments in late-stage clinical trials.

Visit https://www.als.org/4ALS to make a donation to help improve the lives of those living with ALS.

The Mississippi Braves will host the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday, June 2, at 6:35 p.m. Tickets to the game can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com, or by calling 888-BRAVES4.