M-Braves 12-game homestand begins Tuesday at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will host a 12-game homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts and the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park, May 18-30.

Tuesday, May 18 vs. Chattanooga – 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.)

Bark in the Park – The M-Braves host Bark in the Park for the first time in 2021, presented by Hollywood Feed. Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (human must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver – All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Strike Out Hunger – Fans bringing non-perishable food items to Mississippi Food Network representatives outside the Trustmark Park main gate, or box office, will receive a $3 Field Level Ticket voucher.

Wednesday, May 19 vs. Chattanooga – 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.)

First Responders Day – All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive free admission each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office.

Thursday, May 20 vs. Chattanooga – 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday – Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill – Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Strike Out Stroke Night – The M-Braves and St. Dominic's will raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke by handing out educational materials and answering questions. Strike Out Stroke Night is presented by St. Dominic's Hospital.

– The M-Braves and St. Dominic’s will raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of stroke by handing out educational materials and answering questions. Strike Out Stroke Night is presented by St. Dominic’s Hospital. RUNable $5 5K for RideABILITY – Walk, roll, stroll, crawl, or #RunForAReason! Participants are to meet at 6 p.m. in the Trustmark Park North Parking Lot. The first 50 participants to check in on race day will receive FREE ADMISSION to the Braves game that night! The start of the race will air live on WJTV 12 News. May’s $5 5k will benefit our local therapeutic riding center, RideABILITY.

Friday, May 21 vs. Chattanooga – 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.)

Dansby Swanson Replica Jersey Giveaway – The first 1,000 fans on Friday, May 21, will receive a replica jersey of former Mississippi Braves shortstop and current Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, presented by the Mississippi Forestry Commission.

Kids Run The Bases – Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels. M-Braves Kids Club members will be first in line.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash – Each Friday home game, fans can register during the game for the chance to snag cold hard Cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 30 seconds to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield. Dash for Cash is presented by Trustmark.

Saturday, May 22 vs Chattanooga – 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:00 p.m.)

Post-Game Fireworks – Stay after the game and enjoy Post-Game Fireworks.

Post-Game Fireworks – Stay after the game and enjoy Post-Game Fireworks.

Elvis Night – Put on your blue suede shoes and come to Trustmark Park for Elvis Night! Elvis will be on hand to perform as fans enter the ballpark! City of Crystal Springs Night – Celebrating the citizens and businesses of Crystal Springs.

Sunday, May 23 vs. Chattanooga – 2:05 p.m. (Gates Open at 1:00 p.m.)