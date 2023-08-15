PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Braves announced a series of roster moves before tonight’s game against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. First baseman Drew Lugbauer has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Lugbauer played 283 games over three seasons for the M-Braves. The 26-year-old slashed .231/.342/.491 with 68 home runs, 53 doubles, two triples, and 191 RBI. He holds the all-time club record for home runs and RBI. He’s the first M-Braves player to ever have multiple 20-home run seasons.

In 69 games this season, Lugbauer hit .279 with a league-leading 22 home runs, 58 RBI and a 1.020 OPS. He went on a 14-game hitting streak from June 1 to July 23, batting .465 with four homers, five doubles, 11 RBI, .558 OBP, and a 1.418 OPS over the streak. It’s the club’s longest hitting streak this season. Despite not qualifying for the league leaderboard due to an IL stint, Lugbauer currently leads the Southern League with 22 home runs and ranks among the Southern League leaders in RBI (58, 10th) and extra-base hits (37, T-8th).

The M-Braves all-time and single-season home run leader slugged his 50th career M-Braves home run on April 30 at Biloxi. Lugbauer has a club record and Double-A franchise record 68 home runs over parts of three seasons. Lugbauer also has a club-record 191 RBI. He hit 18 homers in 2021 and led the Southern League and Braves minor league system with 28 homers in 2022. His 28 home runs set the single-season club record.