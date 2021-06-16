M-Braves alum Kyle Muller promoted to Atlanta

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Atlanta Braves announced M-Braves alum Kyle Muller had been promoted to the major league roster on Wednesday afternoon.

Muller, a second-round selection of the Braves in 2016, made 27 starts for the M-Braves in 2018 and 2019, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA, posting 147 strikeouts in 140.2 innings pitched. He becomes the 151st M-Braves alum to go on to make a major league debut, since 2005.

He replaces another 2019 M-Brave in Tucker Davidson on the Atlanta roster, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with left forearm inflammation.

The M-Braves continue their series with the Barons Wednesday, June 16, at Trustmark Park at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com, or by visiting the Trustmark Park box office.

