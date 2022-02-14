PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced the club’s coaching staff for the 2022 season.

The M-Braves will be led by Bruce Crabbe, who joins the organization for his first season in 2022. Joining Crabbe on the bench will be pitching coach Bo Henning and coach Angel Flores, who were both on the staff of High-A Rome last season, while Mike Bard will serve as the club’s hitting coach. Bard worked with Low-A Augusta during the 2021 season. Dan Leja will return as the club’s athletic trainer, while Tyler Enns will work as the strength coach after spending last season with High-A Rome.

“After spending 17 years with a tremendous organization like the Boston Red Sox, I am thrilled to be joining another this year with the Braves,” said Crabbe. “I know (current Atlanta Braves manager) Brian Snitker from my time with the Braves and know the organization is playing at a championship level with a World Series and Double-A title in 2021. We have good athletic players, a young staff, and I’m excited to jump in and add something to an already great organization.”

The Mississippi Braves will open the 2022 season on Friday, April 8, against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 p.m. Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Sponsorship Opportunities are now available by calling 888-BRAVES4 or visiting mississippibraves.com.