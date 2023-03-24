PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The full promotional schedule for the 2023 Mississippi Braves baseball season has been announced.

The season will open on April 7 against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. Opening Weekend, April 7 through 9, will feature firework shows and giveaways on Friday and Saturday. a pre-game Easter Egg hunt will be held before the Sunday matinee.

Daily promotions throughout the 2023 season are as follows:

Tuesday

Bark in the Park – Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors and more throughout the game.

Wednesday

First Responders Day – Free field-level or general admission tickets for first responders and emergency personnel.

– Free field-level or general admission tickets for first responders and emergency personnel. Join Us 4 A Jackson – Let $20 get you four field level tickets and four 16 oz. fountain drinks.

Thursday

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday – Bring your thirst on Thursdays and get 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks for $2.

– Bring your thirst on Thursdays and get 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks for $2. Truckworx Two-for-One Day – BOGO free diamond or field level tickets for trucking industry professionals with CDL or business cards.

– BOGO free diamond or field level tickets for trucking industry professionals with CDL or business cards. Truckworx Military Day – Free field-level or general admission tickets to all military veterans, active military or retired military.

Friday

Friday Giveaway or Fireworks – Each Friday home game will feature a premium giveaway item or post-game fireworks.

– Each Friday home game will feature a premium giveaway item or post-game fireworks. Trustmark Dash for Cash & Kids Run – $10K is on the line after the game, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

Saturday

Saturday Fireworks – The night sky over Trustmark Park will light up after every Saturday game with fireworks.

Sunday

Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day & Kids Run – For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog and drink voucher. Tickets must be purchased at the M-Braves box office. After the game, kids get to run the bases.

Other special events and the full 2023 promotional schedule can be found on the M-Braves website.