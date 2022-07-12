PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday, July 12 at Trustmark Park.
Fan can expect the following events during the upcoming series:
Tuesday, July 12 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT
- Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate.
Wednesday, July 13 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 12:05 pm CT
- Camp Day: With our special matinee game start time, bring your camp or group out for a great day of baseball at Trustmark Park
- First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park
- Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers. For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level.
Thursday, July 14 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT
- Truckworx Thirsty Thursday: 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!
- Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio hosts free live trivia with cornhole on the plaza.
- Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs.
- Mississippi State Night: Wear your Bulldogs gear and celebrate Mississippi State night
Friday, July 15 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT
- Trucker Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Trucker Cap
- Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute.
- Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros.
- Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of the staff members on your way through the gate.
Saturday, July 16 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:05 pm CT
- Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher!
- Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros
- 2022 Team Photo Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2022 Mississippi Braves Team Photo