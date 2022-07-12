PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game series on Tuesday against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Tuesday, July 12 at Trustmark Park.

Fan can expect the following events during the upcoming series:

Tuesday, July 12 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate.

Wednesday, July 13 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 12:05 pm CT

Camp Day: With our special matinee game start time, bring your camp or group out for a great day of baseball at Trustmark Park

Thursday, July 14 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday: 16 oz. beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Friday, July 15 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

Trucker Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Trucker Cap

Saturday, July 16 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:05 pm CT