PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) begin a six-game series on Monday, July 4 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park.

Here’s what fans can expect during the series:

Monday, July 4 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza: The M-Braves and the City of Pearl celebrate Independence Day with a Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza.

Wednesday, July 6 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Construction Free Wednesday: Celebrate the completed construction on Highway 49 with $3 field level tickets for all Richland and Flowood residents.

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with a valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office.

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers. For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level.

Thursday, July 7 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday: 16 ounce beer and fountain drinks are $2.

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs.

$2 Tacos and Trivia: This Thirsty Thursday features $2 tacos and free live trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill and outdoor patio with corn hole on the plaza.

Ole Miss Night: Wear your Rebels gear and celebrate Ole Miss night at the ballpark. Celebrate the Ole Miss Rebels 2022 National Championship with us in Pearl.

Friday, July 8 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:35 pm CT

Floppy Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive an M-Braves Floppy Cap.

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: Ten fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute.

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases.

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary fist bump from one of our staff members on your way through the gate.

Saturday, July 9 | vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will light up the night sky.

Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day: For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher.

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases.

Click here to purchase tickets.