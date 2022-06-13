PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves begin a six-game series on Tuesday, June 14 against the Birmingham Barons (Double-A Affiliate, Chicago White Sox) at Trustmark Park.

Tuesday, June 14 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate, presented by Hollywood Feed! Woof woof!

Wednesday, June 15 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with valid ID at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: For just $20, receive a pack of four Field Level tickets and four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

Thursday, June 16 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday™: 16-ounce beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military members will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs.

Nurse’s Night: All nurses will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid IDs.

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill and outdoor patio hosts free live trivia with corn hole on the plaza.

Southern Miss Night: Wear your Golden Eagle gear and celebrate Southern Miss night at the ballpark, thanks to Farm Bureau!

Friday, June 17 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:35 pm CT

Throwback Greenville Braves Cap Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a throwback Greenville Braves cap, saluting the 30-year anniversary of the 100-win, Southern League Champion Greenville Braves, presented by Green Ghost Tacos!

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of the staff members on your way through the gate!

Saturday, June 18 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: After the game, a fantastic Jimmy Buffet themed fireworks show will light up the night sky!

Sunday, June 19 | vs. Birmingham Barons | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane’s Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your entire family out for some Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! For $25 per person, fans get a game ticket, hat, hotdog, and drink voucher!

Special Father’s Day Catch: Fathers and sons can have a special catch on the field prior to the game beginning at 1:15 pm!

Kids Run the Bases: After the game, kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros!