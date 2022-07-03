BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Biloxi Shuckers 18-4 on Saturday, July 2 at MGM Park.

Cody Milligan, Justin Dean, and C.J. Alexander opened the top of the first inning with singles. Drew Lugbauer drew a bases loaded walk to score the first run Moritz and Yariel Gonzales both reached on a fielders choice, scoring two more to make it 3-0.

The top of the second inning began with four straight singles from Logan Brown, Riley Delgado, Milligan, and Dean. Next, Alexander hit a sacrifice fly before Lugbauer drove in two with a double to make it 7-0.

The five-run third inning began with a walk to Cade Bunnell, then back-to-back singles from Brown and Delgado. Milligan hit a sacrifice fly, followed by a single from Dean. With one out, Lugbauer drew a walk, ending the night for Biloxi starter Noah Zavolas (L, 2-2). The Biloxi starter was saddled for 12 earned runs in the loss. Moritz greeted new pitcher Robbie Hitt with a hit that brought twom ore home to run the score to 12-0.

Up 12-1, Delgado led off the fifth with a homer, and with two outs, Lugbauer belted a two-run home off the right-field videoboard making it 15-1.

The Shuckers tacked on two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth but got no closer.

The final blow was in the eighth inning when the Shuckers committed two errors to set up Lugbauer to set the club record with a two-run single to make it 17-4. Gonzalez followed with a single to push the tally to 18-4.

The M-Braves will play the series finale on Sunday at MGM Park.