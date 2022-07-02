BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Biloxi Shuckers 4-0 on Friday, July 1 at MGM Park.

In the third, Andrew Moritz gave the M-Braves their first baserunner with an infield single. Riley Delgado doubled to right field to put two runners in scoring position. Cody Milligan drove a sacrifice fly to left to score Moritz and make it 1-0.

In the seventh, Logan Brown added a clutch RBI single on a liner to center field to make it 2-0.

In the eighth, Cade Bunnell scored Milligan with a base hit to make it 3-0.

In the ninth, Moritz drove a sacrifice fly to the warning track in right field to bring in Trey Harris and make it 4-0.

LHP Jake Higginbotham closed out the game with a strikeout of Thomas Dillard to secure the 4-0 win.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday, July 2 at MGM Park.