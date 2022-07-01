BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-5 on Thursday, June 30 at MGM Park.

The M-Braves scored in the opening frame as CJ Alexander hit a solo shot to right to make it 1-0. Andruw Monasterio hit a solo home run to tie the game 1-1 after one inning.

In the third, Cody Milligan and Trey Harris started the inning with back-to-back singles. Then, Justin Dean ripped a two-run double into the left field corner to give the M-Braves a 3-1 lead. Hendrik Clementina followed with an RBI single to bring in Dean and make it 4-1.

Felix Valerio doubled in a run in the bottom of the inning to pull Biloxi to 4-2.

In the fifth, Dean and Clementina struck again, each adding RBI singles to make it 6-2 M-Braves.

The M-Braves carried a 6-2 lead to the eighth. The red hot Shuckers refused to give up.

Jackson Reetz hit a three-run home run to right center field to pull the Shuckers within one 6-5.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday, July 1 at MGM Park.